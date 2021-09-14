It's a case that has garnered national attention.

The search continues for a missing Long Island woman who went on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

According to Tribune News Service, the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito says they haven’t heard from her for over a month.

Her last known stop was at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, a month after Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie left New York.

The couple’s vehicle, a white Ford Transit van with Florida plates, has been recovered at the home of her boyfriend's parents.

Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, says she hasn't heard from Gabby since August 25.

Meanwhile, Laundrie has gone back home to Florida, hired a lawyer and refused to sit down with an investigator.

Schmidt told Newsday she "Face Timed" Petito on August 23 or 24 and got texts from her daughter on August 30, but she said she couldn’t be sure her daughter was the one communicating with her on that day.

“Please Help Find Gabby,” her mother posted on Facebook, above a picture of a smiling Petito.

Gabby is five-five, 110 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a forearm tattoo that reads “Let It Be.”

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls can remain anonymous.

