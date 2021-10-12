Coroner: Gabby Petito Strangled, Died 3-4 Weeks Before Found
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A coroner in Wyoming says slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito died as a result of strangulation.
The 22-year-old woman's body was found last month near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference Tuesday he was prevented by Wyoming law from saying more about the case.
The coroner previously classified Petito’s death as a homicide, but he had not disclosed how she was killed pending further autopsy results.
Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.
