Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process.

After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The slow-burning track features elements of synth-pop.

In a press release, Indy shared the song recalls "a toxic, messy love affair" and that it "depicts what being in love at 23 feels like; chaotic, hopeful, passionate."

Listen to Indy Yelich's "Threads":

The song's debut sent social media ablaze, with many pop fans comparing its sound to her sister's iconic 2017 album, Melodrama.

And indeed, Indy's voice does recall the vocal quirks of her sibling (they're related though, so it makes sense), while the swirling synth-pop soundscape feels reminiscent of Lorde's Jack Antonoff -assisted electro-pop sophomore album.

Marking her first No. 1 album in the U.S., Melodrama was a huge success for Lorde. It debuted with 109,000 equivalent album units and spawned the Top 20 hit "Green Light."

"Threads," meanwhile, has been a long time in the making. In a post on her Instagram account, Indy revealed she has been working on music for several years.

"'Threads' is out now. I’ve been secretly working away at music for 4 years and I’m finally ready to share this part of me with you," she wrote. "I knew right after we made it that this was the first thing that had to come out. I hope you love it as much as I have loved living with it this past year."

Indy added an official music video is "coming soon."