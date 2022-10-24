What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about loud music. Deputies say when they walked up to the home to ask the occupants to turn it down, a man inside pointed what appeared to be a gun at a deputy. It was later determined to be a BB gun, officials said.

"The deputy knocked on the door to the residence and could see a man sitting in a chair inside the residence through the glass sliding door. The deputy continued to knock on the door and identify himself by using his flashlight because the music was so loud. The deputy reported that the man looked at him and then away on several occasions before pulling a black handgun from his side and pointing it at him through the sliding glass door," a release from the Sheriff's Office read.

After calling for back-up and establishing a perimeter, negotiations to get the man to come out of the home continued until almost 9:00 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Deputies have charged James Damuth, 45, with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third-degree, a class-D felony. An Extreme Risk Protection Order was also filed against Damuth, and deputies said additional charges are in the incident are possible.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.