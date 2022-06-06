Luke Bryan Here & There: See Him At SPAC & In New Orleans

He’s Country’s ultimate superstar and performer and we have your chance to see Luke Bryan in the ultimate party destination – The Big Easy!

107-7 GNA wants to send you and a guest to see Luke Bryan Here and There! All this week it is your chance to win your tickets to see him at SPAC Sunday, August 14th and qualify for the Grand Prize - a flyaway for 2 to see him in New Orleans August 27th. Could there be a better destination to see Luke? We think not!

Here's how you win!

Listen every weekday Tues June 7 - Fri. June 10) at 7:20am, 12:20pm, and 3:20pm for codewords enter below to win a pair of tickets to see Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny at SPAC Sunday, August 14th.

If you win you'll also qualify for the Grand Prize: a getaway for 2 to see Luke in New Orleans including round trip airfare, 2 nights hotel, and tickets to see him at the Smoothie King Center Saturday, August 27th. Courtesy of Capitol Nashville!

Listen all this week to see Luke HERE at SPAC and THERE in New Orleans!

Luke Bryan Here and There Contest Rules