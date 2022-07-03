If you've lived in Upstate for any period of time at all, odds are you've seen a show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

SPAC SPAC loading...

It's such a unique design for a venue of that size and significance - offering indoor and outdoor experiences at the same time. So many memories have been made there since it opened on July 9, 1966: maybe you've enjoyed your favorite artist there under the roof. Maybe you remember (possibly in hazy bits and pieces) seeing a show from the lawn with friends.

Get our free mobile app

With as many legendary acts and historic moments that have passed through SPAC, here's some of the most interesting facts about the venue that you may not know. (And maybe some you were there for!)