Madison Ambulance Supervisor Arrested For Fraud And Grand Larceny
A former supervisor with Madison Ambulance has been arrested for fraud and grand larceny.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year old Brian Rhodes of Madison was arrested following a year-long investigation.
Officials say in his capacity as Paramedic Supervisor, Rhodes allegedly falsified business records by submitting time sheets that contained false information.
They say the false information consisted of hours that were never actually worked by Rhodes, but for which he was paid.
Rhodes is facing several charges, including falsifying business records, grand larceny and defrauding government.
He was arraigned in Madison Town Court and is scheduled to return to face the charges on April 5th.
