Madison County is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old woman, who was fatally struck when out walking her dog on Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a terrible accident that claimed the life of 40-year-old Alessandra Kershaw of Lebanon.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Madison County Sheriff's Office loading...

Kershaw was killed when she was walking her dog along S. Lebanon Road in the Town of Georgetown. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by 26-year-old Zachary Kays, of Preble, struck her on the northern shoulder of the roadway.

She had been walking eastbound while Kays was driving westbound.

Police declared both Kershaw and her dog dead at the scene. Upon speaking with Kays, authorities were told he did not see either Kershaw nor her dog,

The incident remains under investigation at this time. No citations, arrests, or charges have been made.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or those who witnessed the tragedy, to call 315-366-2311.

The accident comes almost a year after another woman was fatally struck when out walking her dog in Camden. The fatality happened August 4.

James Henry, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office James Henry, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

James Henry, who was found to be driving under the influence of narcotics, pleaded guilty to fatally hitting 68-year-old Kathleen MacArthur and her dog last month.

Read More: Local Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Striking Woman and Her Dog

He will be sentenced on Wednesday, May 29. He had accepted a plea deal and faces up to four years behind bars.

Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in New York and local authorities are urging motorists to drive with increased caution on the roads, follow all safety rules, and not drive distracted. Drivers are encouraged to decrease their speed when visibility is low.

The New York Department of Health said pedestrian strikes are among the top 10 leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions in the state. This number affects all age groups.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.

