The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County is now four and one of those patients has passed away.

According to Madison County officials, the 4th case was confirmed late Sunday.

Additionally, it was learned that a patient who passed away days earlier had tested positive for the virus.

Madison County health officials say, “This was an elderly person who had underlying health issues.”

An official statement from Madison County reads,

Madison County sadly learned today that a member of our community, who recently passed away, tested positive for COVID-19. This was an elderly person who had underlying health issues. This is a reminder to everyone that we must all practice social distancing and good hygiene to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in Central New York.