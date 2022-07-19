Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies Seize Drugs And Loaded Handgun

A traffic stop on Lenox Avenue in the City of Oneida has led to two arrests and the recovery of drugs and a loaded firearm.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle on Monday night being driven by 38-year-old Dianne Clark of Durhamville, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Investigators searched the vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone, marijuana, suspected MDMA (Molly) and psilocybin mushrooms.

They also found drug packaging materials, scales, metal knuckles and a loaded 9mm handgun

Clark and a passenger in her vehicle, 25-year-old Evan Colvin of Morrisville, were arrested and charged with the following:

1 count each Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd – Class B Felony

– Class B Felony 1 count each Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th – Class C Felony

– Class C Felony 1 count each Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th – Class D Felony

– Class D Felony 1 count each Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th – Class A Misdemeanor

– Class A Misdemeanor 1 count each Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd – Class C Felony

– Class C Felony 1 count each Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

2 counts each Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd – Class D Felony

– Class D Felony 2 counts each Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th – Class A Misdemeanor

– Class A Misdemeanor 1 count each Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – Class A Misdemeanor

Clark and Colvin were both taken to the Madison County Jail, where they were arraigned in CAP Court.

Colvin was sent to the Madison County Jail without bail.

Clark is being held on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police and City of Oneida Police Department.

