Madison County To Offer COVID Testing Through February

The Madison County Health Department says SUNY Upstate Medical University will be offering COVID-19 tests by appointment throughout the rest of January and February.

Testing will be done at the Madison County Office building in Wampsville walk-thru style.

Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Anyone who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 select option 2 to set up an appointment.

High call volumes may result in long hold times.

.