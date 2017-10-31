Madison County’s Plastic Bag Ban On Hold

Madison County's plastic bag ban law has been put on hold.

The County will not move forward with the proposed plastic bag carryout ban until it sees what action New York State will take.

The County's Solid Waste and Recycling Committee made the decision to wait at its October 26th meeting.

Committee members agreed that any laws or regulations the state implements could preempt anything Madison County may adopt.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing for recommendations from his Plastic Bag Task Force by the end of the year.