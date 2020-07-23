Man Arrested After Leading Police On High-Speed Chase

A Pittsford, NY man was arrested after leading several police agencies on a high-speed chase that began with an incident in Utica and ended on Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake.

State Police say 29-year old Eric Baker allegedly assaulted a woman at a gas station on Whitesboro Street, then ran over her and dragged her with the vehicle before taking off.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries.

Police say during the pursuit, Baker forced several cars off the road and also struck two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

No one else was injured as a result of the pursuit.

Baker is facing charges, including criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Agencies participating or assisting in the investigation and pursuit included the Utica Police Department, Town of Webb and Town of Inlet Police Departments, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.