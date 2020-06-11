Man Arrested On Rape And Predatory Sexual Assault Charges

A Canastota man has been arrested on rape and predatory sexual assault charges.

State Police say someone walked into State Police Headquarter in Oneida to report the sexual abuse of a ten-year old child.

Police say an investigation into the allegations revealed that over the course of several months, 37-year old Jeffery Shaffner had engaged in a sexual relationship with the child in the Town of Lenox.

They say the relationship was discovered by a relative who found sexually explicit text messages that were exchanged between Shaffner and the child.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.