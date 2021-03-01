Man Charged With Stealing $1 Million From Local Auto Group

A Syracuse man has been arrested by State Police for allegedly stealing $1 million dollars from the Fuccillo Auto Group.

31-year old Joseph Pompo is charged with grand larceny.

Police say the theft took place from January 2020 to December 2020.

Pompo was arraigned in City of Watertown Court and released on his own recognizance.

He'll be back in court on March 4th.

.