Man Faces 15 Years In Jail For Assaulting Toddler

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo man faces up to 15 years in jail for shaking a 2-year-old boy he was babysitting, causing brain damage and other severe injuries.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 26-year-old Marcel Brooks has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for harming his girlfriend's nephew last October. He'll be sentenced on July 28.

Prosecutors say Brooks shook 2-year-old Devyn Grabowski so hard the child suffered brain damage and several broken bones.