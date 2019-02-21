Man Killed In Snowmobile Rollover Crash

MONTAGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash in northern New York.

The Lewis County sheriff's office says Ryan Jesgarzewski was operating the snowmobile when it crashed in Montague shortly before midnight Monday.

Police say Jesgarzewski had failed to stop at a stop sign and his snowmobile collided with a snow bank on the side of the road.

Jesgarzewski was ejected from the snowmobile, and it overturned and landed on top of him.

Police say Jesgarzewski was pronounced dead at the scene.