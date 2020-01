A Sauquoit man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 stabbing death of a Boonville man.

Brennan Iseneker pleaded guilty today in Oneida County Court to a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

He had been charged with second-degree murder.

31-year old Cy Platt died after being stabbed multiple times during an argument last September.

Two others were injured in the incident.

Iseneker will be sentenced on March 20th.