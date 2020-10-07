Man Pleads Guilty To Sending White Powder To Federal Offices

A Hyde Park man has pleaded guilty to conveying false information and hoax letters in connection with envelopes containing white powder that he mailed to federal offices in Upstate and Central New York and the Southern Tier.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year old Jason Pantone admitted that beginning on February 21st 2019 and until his arrest on February 27th, he mailed envelopes containing white powder to Social Security Administration office in Utica, Plattsburgh and Binghamton.

Patrone also mailed white powder letters to the U.S. District Court in Utica, Syracuse, Plattsburgh and Binghamton.

Officials say each of the envelopes contained a typed note which read “Anthrax.”

Samples of the white powder were tested and yielded negative results for Anthrax or other hazardous material.

Patrone faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced on February 21st.

