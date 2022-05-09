Man’s Leg Gets a Jabbing, Utica Woman Charged in Stabbing

An Oneida county woman is under arrest after a stabbing investigation.

In a written release the Utica Police Department says that officers were called to the 800 block of Park Avenue at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Police say they found a stabbing victim when they arrived. The victim, identified only as a male, had been stabbed twice in the leg. The UPD says that the victim told police that while he was at an address on the 300 block of Blandina Street the female suspect stabbed him while the two were arguing.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers then went to the address and located both the female suspect and the knife allegedly used in the incident.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Cassandra Newbold of Utica. She was taken into custody without additional incident.

Cassandra Newbold Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (May 2022) Cassandra Newbold Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Newbold was arrested, and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Anyone with information about the incident that may be helpful to police is asked to call the UPD or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.