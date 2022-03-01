Foodie News: Popular Food Truck Rally Returns to Greater Utica, New York Area
It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 will be back for 2022.
The Town of Marcy announced that their food truck rally will be returning, newly named the Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series. It takes place once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy.
You can go ahead and mark your calendars now, because the dates have already been announced. Beginning on May 27, the food-centric event will run from 4PM to 8PM.
Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series Dates
- May 27
- June 24
- July 15
- August 24
- Fall Festival - Saturday, October 1 from 1PM to 5PM
Although there's no word on what trucks will be featured at the event, they had many local favorites last year. Some may be returning, while others may not.
- Squeezers Lemonade
- Big Papi's Coquito Iceys
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Polish Roadhouse
- Oh Crepes & Waffles
- Break from the Grind
- The Grapevine
- The Healthy Choice
- K&K Korean Kuisine
- The Mac Factor
- Doughboys BBQ
- Stathis
- Wok This Way
As we learn what trucks are expected, we will keep you informed.
Each week, local musicians and bands will take the concert stage.
According to the Town of Marcy Parks and Recreations Facebook page, there's plenty of new additions this year to make the event better than last year for the kids.
We will have different things going on like inflatables for the kids, the new playground will be open. Lots to look forward to.
Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play.
Will you be heading to any of these dates? What local food truck is your favorite? Let us know inside our station app.