Mariah Carey’s Home Targeted During Possible Gang-Related Burglary Spree

Mariah Carey's Atlanta, Georgia home was broken into, and it appears to be the latest in a string of possibly gang-related burglaries on celebrity owned properties in the area.

Page Six confirmed that the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon's home was targeted in July, but police were unable to share additional information because they were still investigating.

It appears that the singer was in the Hamptons when the burglary took place. She was also in Capri, Italy last month. Carey posted a photo of herself on social media that possibly alerted the burglars that her Atlanta property would be empty.

"Out East for the week, soaking it all in," she captioned the snap.

Carey purchased the Atlanta home for $5.6 million in November 2021. It was previously rented by The Rock.

The 12,000 square-foot, nine-bed, 13-bath home sits behind a gate and boasts features including an expansive backyard with a tennis court and pool house, an equally impressive kitchen with a large central island and an at-home gym.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that several arrests have already been made in relation to the string of burglaries.

"We are looking for additional people," Sergeant Matthew McGinnis told the outlet. "This is just the beginning we hope of the arrest."

McGinnis urged people to be careful when posting information on social media. "Guard your social media accounts," he said. "Don't leave it wide open for the world to see."

Other homes that have been targeted include properties owned by Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gunna and several athletes.

Anila Sajja, a cast member on Bravo's Married to Medicine, was also the victim of a burglary in late 2021.

"Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "We feel so violated at this time."

The reality TV star added that she felt that the invasion was planned.

It is unclear if police believe that Sajja's burglary is related to the current ones.

Fox5 noted that police believe a man named Jeremy Caldwell is at the center of the burglaries.

A representative for Carey did not comment on the incident when questioned by Page Six.