An Ulster County is facing multiple charges following an incident that took place in the Town of New Paltz.

Police say troopers from the Highland barracks saw a 2013 BMW 328iS headed eastbound on State Route 32 allegedly in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at approximately 2:13am on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

After stopping the car they identified the driver as 21-year-old Nolan V. Casale of Marlboro, New York.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), "While speaking with troopers it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol. When troopers attempted to take Casale into custody he fled on foot to Main Street and ran towards Sunoco station."

State Route 32 and Sunoco Station in New Paltz, New York via Google Maps (March 2022)

Police say that Casale fell and tumbled down a hill that is behind the gas station. Troopers were able to take Casale into custody.

At that time troopers allege that Casale was holding a plastic bag that was determined to contain cocaine. Police say, "He then began to dry heave and threw up several bags small plastic bags containing cocaine."

Mobile Life Emergency Services was contacted and Casale refused to consent to medical attention.

Casale now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest

Driving While Ability Impaired / Alcohol

He was arraigned in front of Judge Rhett D. Weires in the Town of New Paltz Court.

He was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

