CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public.

According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Those counties include:

Sullivan County

Orange County

Bronx County

Kings County

Richmond County

People who live and work in those counties should wear masks and try to avoid non-essential indoor and public activities where they could be exposed to COVID-19.

Most of New York State remains at a Medium (Yellow) or Low (Green) level for transmission of COVID-19.

In those areas, the CDC is recommending that people stay up to date on their vaccination and booster shots, wear a mask if they are going to spend long periods of time indoors in public, and avoid contact with anyone who has suspected or has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The CDC also recommends wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of cases of the flu and RSV in the state.

If you are not feeling well and show symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested or take an at-home test right away.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

For the latest COVID-19 cases and stats in New York State, you can click HERE.

