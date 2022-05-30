Matt Barkley Trolls Tom Brady Defending Josh Allen

When the Buffalo Bills resigned fan favorite, Matt Barkley, this offseason to backup Josh Allen, Bills Mafia were extremely excited.

The city, the fans, and his teammates all have fallen in love with Barkley since he stepped foot in Western New York. He has also shown love for the city, fans, and teammates on social media.

After Tom Brady took a shot at Josh Allen's trash-talking leading up to their golf contest coming up this week, Matt Barkley did what most Bills Mafia members expected him to do. He came to the defense of his teammate and star quarterback Josh Allen by trolling "The Goat" Tom Brady on social media.

Tom said that Josh hasn't backup anything during his NFL career so far, and Barkley pointed out to Tom, of course, Josh hasn't. He is a starter, not a backup!

Someone call the fire department, but Barkley just burned the GOAT.

After the post went viral Bills Mafia were quick to thank the Buffalo Bills for resigning Barkley in the offseason.

Josh Allen will team up with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in "The Match" on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

The Match is back in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club, where it was held for the fifth edition of the match. The Wynn Las Vegas is a 6,722-yard, par-70 course and it is located on the site of the Desert Inn Golf Club.

There are elevation changes and water hazards, which will provide challenges for the four NFL quarterbacks playing in this year's Match.

You can watch the match this Wednesday on TNT.

