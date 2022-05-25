Bills Fans Are Ticked at Tom Brady’s Comments on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are conducting OTA's this week in Orchard Park. It's the first time that Bills fans get a chance to see new players like Von Miller and Jamison Crowder in a Buffalo uniform.

Mandatory minicamp is June 14-16, while training camp begins in late July; veterans will likely report July 23rd at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

Bills fans are maybe more interested in Josh Allen competing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in TNT's "The Match."

The Match will pit Allen/Mahomes against Brady/Rodgers next Wednesday, June 1st at 6:30 pm in a fun golf tournament from Las Vegas.

The four quarterbacks have had some fun with one another, taking shots on social media and within the media. Allen said after practice on Tuesday, he will win the trash-talking when they're on the golf course.

Brady responded in a fun way, but many Bills fans are being rubbed the wrong way with his comments.

According to The Athletic's Greg Auman, Brady said golf sh*t"-talk is different than the football variety...

Brady was being tongue-and-cheek with his comments, but on paper and without context, Bills fans are not very pleased. The fact it's Tom Brady, who has been enemy number one in Buffalo sports over the past 20 years has a lot to do with it as well.

Maybe even a bigger rooting interest for Bills fans to watch their quarterback play some golf next Wednesday evening.

