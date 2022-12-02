Matt Lauer Was Fired From ‘Today’ 5 Years Ago: Here’s What He’s Doing Today

Where is Matt Lauer today?

It's been five years since Lauer was axed from the Today show. Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since getting the boot from the morning show he had helmed since 1997.

Currently living in upstate New York, the 64-year-old has reportedly prioritized his relationship with his children over the past five years.

"They are a priority in his life. Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them," an insider told People.

Lauer shares three kids with ex-wife Annette Roque: sons Thijs, 16, and Jack, 21, as well as daughter Romy, 19.

Lauer and Roque were married from 1998 to 2019. Prior to their marriage, Lauer was married to Nancy Alspaugh between 1981 and 1988.

The news personality has also reported "withdrawn from several friendships in the last year," particularly following the release of former Today co-host Katie Couric's 2021 memoir, Going There.

An insider told People that Lauer was "really upset" by Couric's book.

"She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust. His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie’s book, and because talking to people from his past is painful," the source claimed.

Lauer was fired in 2017 after NBC received a "detailed complaint" from one of the TV personality's colleagues accusing him of "inappropriate sexual behavior."

On air, Lauer's former co-host Savannah Guthrie read a letter from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack detailing Lauer's termination. According to NBC News, the letter stated that the network had "reason to believe" the complaint against Lauer may not have been "an isolated incident."

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," the letter continued.

Following the announcement of Lauer's firing, several more allegations were made against the longtime anchor.