Mayor Palmieri Announces Free WiFi In Downtown Utica

The City of Utica will be offering free WiFi in targeted areas of downtown beginning on Monday, August 10th.

Residents can utilize free WiFi for up to two hours every day.

Various locations and establishments throughout downtown will have signage indicating a free WiFi zone.

Individuals can select the “UticaProud2020” network to access WiFi

“Despite the negative fiscal impact from COVID-19, downtown Utica is still experiencing a resurgence as transformational projects are moving forward. I am pleased the City can offer downtown patrons free WiFi as it will serve as a catalyst for continued economic development,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri. “I commend city personnel for working diligently to bring this quality of life asset for downtown patrons.”

The Utica Industrial Development Agency provided funding for the initiative.