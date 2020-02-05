Meeting To Be Held To Address Water Issues In Vernon Center

Senator Joseph Griffo has set up a face-to-face meeting between Town of Vernon and top state officials to address water issues in Vernon Center.

The meeting will take place on Monday in Albany.

Griffo says attendees will include the commissioner of the State DOT and representatives from the Department of Health and the DEC.

Vernon Center residents have complained of water that is salty, discolored and foul smelling.

Griffo and his office have been communicating with local officials regarding the matter.

“It is important that we take whatever steps necessary to ensure that residents in the Vernon Center area have access to safe, clean and quality drinking water,” Deputy Minority Leader Griffo said. “I thank the state Department of Transportation, Environmental Facilities Corporation, state Department of Health and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for agreeing to a face-to-face meeting with town officials. I am hopeful that this meeting will generate potential solutions to address this public health issue and alleviate the concerns, anxieties and apprehension felt by many in the community.”