An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York.

Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show, before making the trip back to the Albany metropolitan area.

Get our free mobile app

Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region to Mourn Loss of Sister

A story from New York Upstate detailed Megyn Kelly's recent return to her hometown of Delmar, New York, to be with family following the unexpected passing of her sister, Suzanne Crossley. The 58-year old Crossley reportedly passed from a heart attack, and had been dealing with intermittent health issues before her death.

Kelly discussed the news on her show on SiriusXM, The Megyn Kelly Show, where she also gave the following tribute to her sister:

Her sister passed away on Friday of last week, which was October 21st. Kelly talked about her passing in the clip above on Monday, and reportedly returned to the Capital Region on Tuesday to be with family. In her radio eulogy, Kelly sympathized with her parents, saying that deaths aren't supposed to happen in this order, before reminding people to hug the people they love.

Kelly was born in Illinois, but her father taught at The University at Albany, so her family set up shop in Upstate New York to allow this to happen. She attended grade school in Syracuse, New York before the age of nine, when her family moved to Delmar, where they still reside.

Both sisters remained loyal to Upstate for their post-secondary education, with Crossley attending SUNY Oneonta, and Kelly graduating from Syracuse University and Albany Law School.

The Kelly family is one that has deep roots in the Capital Region, and the entire Capital Region community sends their condolences to the Kelly family as they mourn Suzanne Crossley.

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here