Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!

One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica.

In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bella Regina closed their former Genesee Street location in late June, where they had been for nearly ten years. Their new location in North Utica is in the same building formerly occupied by Trulli di Turi and Wanna Play Cafe, next to the Byrne Dairy.

Moving forward, Bella Regina's hours are as follows:

Lunch: Tuesday - Friday, 11:30am to 2:00pm

Dinner: Tues - Saturday, 4:30pm to 8:00pm

Ask any Utican where their favorite restaurant to get riggies would be, and Bella Regina is consistently in the top 3 responses. In addition to the traditional chicken, they offer other varieties like steak, shrimp, fried calamari, and even cauliflower. Their current menu has an impressive 15 varieties.

All things considered, Bella Regina should be given credit for a quick move. They weren't gone for very long, are still very much in the public consciousness. And now they're back in the same location where they first started on Auert Ave. So props to them for a highly efficient relocation!

Besides all the great food, Bella Regina's restaurant was also known for its atmosphere and décor. And in case you're wondering, it looks like Elvis did, in fact, make the trip to North Utica.

