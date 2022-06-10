Where is Utica New York’s Iconic Bella Regina Moving To?

Many heard the news that one of Utica's most iconic Italian restaurants, Bella Regina, made the decision to move out of their current location on Genesee Street in Utica. But, where exactly are they planning to move to?

It all started when the restaurant announced that they wanted to downsize and get rid of some of their decorations in house.

Then, soon after, an announcement came regarding the restaurant being closed down for a short period of time.

Bella Regina will be closed June 20th through July 5th. We are unsure if we will be opening up on July 6th in the new location or our current location. We will be sure to let everyone know where we are.

According to this same Facebook post, Bella Regina is heading back to where they first began: North Utica, New York.

It's been almost a decade since Bella Regina moved to Genesee Street in Utica, and soon they'll be back to where it all started. They announced that they'll be taking over the building at 15 Auert Avenue in North Utica. Previously, that address was the home of Trulli di Turi and Wanna Play Cafe.

Chicken riggies. They're a Utica Classic. Chicken. Steak. Shrimp. You name it. Over the years, we've seen different adaptations of the iconic dish at numerous restaurants. For many, the best spot is Bella Regina.

If you look at the Bella Regina menu, they have what might be the largest variety of riggies in the area. They have everything from fried chicken, pepperoni, seafood, buffalo, even sausage riggies.



Bella Regina recently added fried calamari, fried shrimp and fried cauliflower to their riggie menu.

There's no word on if any changes are coming to the menu, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.

