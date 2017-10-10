Mets Purchase Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs

It's official -- the New York Mets are coming to Syracuse in 2019.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced an agreement for the Mets to purchase the franchise rights to the Syracuse Chiefs

"This partnership will help attract new and old fans alike, and support economic growth in the Syracuse community for years to come," Cuomo said. "It is a home run that ensures the Chiefs stay right where they belong while the next generation of 'amazin' greats is fostered right here in Central New York."

The transaction must be approved by the Community Baseball Club of Central New York and Onondaga County, which holds the lease to the stadium.

The deal ensures that the team will continue to play at NBT Bank Stadium through at least 2025.

The Mets' deal with their Las Vegas Triple A team ends after next season.