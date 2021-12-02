Michigan Teen, 15, Charged in Oxford High School Shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE, The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.

Authorities on Wednesday revealed that Ethan Crumbley's parents were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the bloodshed Tuesday.

No motive for the shooting was offered by Oakland County authorities. But sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that Crumbley recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

Crumbley is charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021 Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.