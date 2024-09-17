Mighty John the Record Guy – Are There Valuable Records in Your Home

It's the Fall cleanup season where many people decide to clean things out of the house before Winter. That means a last of season increase in estate and yard sales, and donations to thrift stores that could include some real valuable items, including records.

Mighty John The Record Guy is America's premiere vinyl record expert and he has a catalogue with the values of more than a million records. If you find a record, it's almost certainly in there with the record's value.

In September, Mighty John came up with a list of 10 records worth $100 or more. Remember, often times with 45 rpm records, the picture sleeve can be worth more than the actual record.

Here's the September list...

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………………………….(Near mint value)

1968 Philly Groove LP… Delfonics… “La La Means I Love You”………………….$100.00

(The group's lead singer, William Hart, wrote the lyric, which came from something he would say to his young baby son, when the baby said, “La La La “)

1969 Apple 45…The Beatles… “Ballad of John & Yoko” w/ps…………………...$125.00

(Paul McCartney plays drums on the record. George and Ringo were out of town the day of recording.)

1979 Columbia LP…Elvis Costello… “My Aim is True” (picture disc)………….$150.00

1969 A&M LP…The Carpenters… “Offering”…………………………………………….$200.00

1996 Warner Bros. LP…R.E.M… “New Adventures in Hi-Fi”……………………..$200.00

(R.E.M., named for a dream-state condition known as rapid eye movement)

1993 Arista 12 inch single… Ace of Base… “Don’t Turn Around”………………$300.00

1969 ATCO LP…Cream… “Goodbye Cream” (pink & tan label)………………….$400.00

(yellow label)…………………………$25.00

1960 RCA 45…Elvis Presley… “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” (stereo)……….$800.00

(mono)…………..$20.00

1976 Continuum 12 inch single… Neil Diamond

“We Wrote a Song Together”……………$2,000.00

(Made exclusively for Neil’s son Jessie’s grade school class. Recorded in studio with entire class…All autographed by Neil…approximately 40 copies made)

1968 London 45…Rolling Stones… “Street Fighting Man” w/ps…………….$18,000.00

(In 1968, Mayor Daily asked Chicago radio stations not to play the song fearing it would cause more riots in the streets , which were already numerous at the out-of-control Democrats’ convention)

