Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past.

But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.

We all know that driving too fast has it's dangers and there are also financial and criminal charges that could come with speeding. But what are the laws about going too slow? There are some things to know.

According to New York State law:

§ 1181. Minimum speed regulations. (a) No person shall drive a motor

vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable

movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe

operation or in compliance with law.

The weather is always a factor and you should keep your speed prudent to the situation that you are in. But when you are on the New York State Thruway:

It is important to note that the minimum speed on most expressways in the State of New York is 45 miles per hour. It is often just common sense to keep your actual speed limit well below the posted limit.

There are generally two seasons in Buffalo and New York State; the winter and construction season. As the new year starts, we are already in winter and crews and road officials will be getting things ready to work on the roads when the spring arrives. Be safe and drive slow in work zones.

