Buffalo Bills Will Be Missing a Key Offensive Starter on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills are looking to officially clinch the AFC East division this Saturday, when they play at the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.

The Bills will leave for Chicago at 7 pm tonight, which was was a change in plans due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will cause blizzard conditions in Buffalo on Friday and Chicago from Thursday into Friday.

Hopefully, the Bills can make it to Chicago tonight, since there is heavy snow and high winds in Chicago area tonight.

The Bills won't have an important player on offense for this game.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that center Mitch Morse will not play on Christmas Eve. Morse suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins last weekend and has not practiced all week.

The Bills also won't have defensive end Boogie Basham. It remains to be seen if the Bills have Jordan Poyer or Jordan Phillips, although Poyer told the media that he will be fine to play on Saturday.

Morse's concussion is a very big deal for a Bills team who is a Super Bowl contender. Not having Morse for a playoff run would be gigantic for this team and the Bills have had other injury problems along the offensive line.

The Bills line is a much different team with Greg Van Roten at center. Here's hoping Morse is back by next Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the Bills defense, they will be playing an offense who is not great, but second-year quarterback Justin Fields is a dangerous runner who can burn a defense.

