A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday.

New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.

Troopers say they located Taylor Goodhines near the scene and took her into custody without incident. The 21-year-old was ultimately booked on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree - both are Class B level felonies - and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Police say Goodhines lives just down the road from the scene, at 70 Main Street. She's being held in the Herkimer County Jail with bail set at $150,000 cash and $300,000 bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

