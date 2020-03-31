Mohawk Valley COVID Response Fund Awards $150,000

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area have raised more than $420,000 so far for the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund.

More than $150,000 has been awarded to five non-profits in the first round of funding.

First round grant recipients include Mohawk Valley Heath System, Rome Memorial Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, Catholic Charities Oneida-Madison County and the Johnson Park Center.

For more information on the fund, visit mvcovidfund.com.