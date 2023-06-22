The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Zenas Reed on a bench warrant regarding a stolen property case, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Zenas Reed

Black male, 25 years of age

Height: 5’5 / Weight: Approx., 175 pounds

Black Hair/Brown Eyes

Warrant/Details

(1) Bench Warrant/Violation of Probation

- Court: Oneida County Court

Warrant #1 – Criminal Possession Stolen Property 3rd – D/F

Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit/Oneida County Probation are attempting to locate and arrest REED. REED’s last know address is in the City of Utica. REED is believed to be homeless and has NOT reported/contacted his probation officer since December of 2022.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Reed, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

