The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation.

The Oneida County Court bench warrant is in regards to a Petit Larceny case, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

Back in February of last year, Brower was arrested on a Utica City Court HOPE "No Bail" warrant, after police executed a search warrant at a home on Parry Street in Rome. Police say they found several narcotics including:

4.5 ounces of methamphetamine

10.8 grams of fentanyl

1.4 grams of cocaine

The 2022 arrest was made by the Rome Police Department's Special Investigation Unit, Detective Division, Special Response Team, and Road Patrol which worked with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division in this case.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Heather A. Brower

White Female, 39 years of age

Height: 5’1 / Weight: Approx., 140 pounds

Brown Hair/Blue Eyes

Warrant/Details

(1) Bench Warrant/Violation of Probation

Bench Warrant #1:

- Court: Oneida County Court

- Charge: Petit Larceny

- Issued: 01/12/2023

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Brower, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

