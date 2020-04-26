More COVID-19 Anti-Body Testing Monday in Utica and Herkimer

There are two more locations to test for the coronavirus antibody starting on Monday. Primary Urgent Care in Utica and Herkimer will begin testing when they open at 7:30 a.m. and no appointment or doctor's prescription is required.

In order to undergo the test, you must be symptom-free for two weeks prior to testing. Because this is an antibody test, if a patient is currently exhibiting symptoms or have exhibited symptoms within the past two weeks, the test. won't be administered and the patient should contact their physician. Primary Urgent Care is not testing for people with current COVID-19 symptoms.

Tests are not yet approved by the FDA but are being offered by LabCorp in accordance with the public health emergency guidance issued by the FDA on March 16th. Primary Urgent Care patients will be billed under their insurance or have the option of self-pay. Test results will come back within one to three days.

According to Primary Urgent Care, the test cannot be used as a sole basis for the assurance of immunity. The use of the test is to investigate whether the person has been exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies.

Primary Urgent Care is open 7 days a week - Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and is now offering new extended hours on weekends from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m..

For more information, visit PrimaryUrgentCare.com.