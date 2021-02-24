More Good Signs In COVID Battle For Utica-Rome-Herkimer

There were no COVID deaths reported in Oneida or Herkimer counties in the latest update from health officials on Wednesday.

Oneida County continues to see fewer and fewer virus-related deaths. Wednesday's update marked the third time in the last five days the county didn't lose a life to coronavirus. The county did add 45 new cases.

Oneida County's seven day average for new cases per day in is in the mid-forties. That's a slight uptick from last week, where the seven-day average dropped into the 30 - but still a far cry from the area's peak that saw most days with a new case total above 300.

There was a small increase in active cases for the second day in a row, now at 691. The county started the week under 670. Hospitalizations did decrease again from the previous update, falling by two to 42, again a number now seen in more than three-months.

Herkimer County also reported no deaths, and there just eleven new positive test results.

The county's active case total decreased by eight, to 75. And, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus fell by almost 25% from Tuesday's update, moving from 18 to 13.

