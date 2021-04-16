More Than 40 Percent Of New Yorkers Have Received COVID Vaccine

More than 40 percent of New York residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

He says 12.8 million total doses have been administered in New York so far.

"We remain locked in a footrace between the rate of infection and the vaccination rate, and we are continuing to work around the clock to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible," Cuomo said. "Our vaccination efforts are going very well - we have opened hundreds of vaccination distribution sites across the state, we've expanded to universal eligibility and we are investing in public awareness and education to make sure every New Yorker knows the vaccine is safe and effective.

Meanwhile, the governor announced today that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to 3,884, the lowest number since November 30th.

The statewide 7-day positivity rate has dropped to 3.04 percent.

That’s the lowest level since November 25.

There were 43 COVID deaths in New York on Thursday.