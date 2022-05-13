This Upstate State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In New York

While traveling across the United States, it's easy to see that no two states are the same. There is so many beautiful places. What is the most beautiful place in all of New York State?

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The magazine has won 25 National Magazine Awards. Recently they published an article called "The Most Beautiful Place in Every U.S. State."

Think of this as your starting point to the most epic cross-country trip ever."

So Condé Nast Traveler polled their Facebook followers, and ended up researching 52 places across the country. They called it their list of the must-see, must-visit spots in each state. So for New York, what place did the name as the most beautiful?

The most beautiful place in New York is......Letchworth State Park. Here's what they had to say:

New York’s Greater Niagara area has some seriously beautiful spots outside of the Falls—most notably Letchworth State Park, aka “the Grand Canyon of the East." Whether you experience the park from a hot air balloon or the 66 miles of surrounding hiking trails, do try to plan your visit during prime leaf-peeping season."

Quick History Of Letchworth State Park

The Seneca called the place Sehgahunda, the Vale of Three Falls.

They had lived in the Valley for countless generations. The Senecas hunted, fished, and built their villages within the lands that would become Letchworth Park."

Letchworth State Park was created by New York State Governor Charles Evans Hughes in 1907. Gasoline rationing closed the Park during much of World War II, but as the war ended, the park grew. Now you will find nearly 14,000 acres and a wide variety of programs and facilities. The Park is enjoyed by over a million visitors a year. You can read more online here.

