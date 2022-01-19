Is This Really The Most Difficult New York College to Get Into?

For many New York high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in state, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter?

Have you ever heard of the website Niche? It's a very useful website for all sorts of things that ranks neighborhoods, companies and even schools based on a ton of different factors. When it comes to colleges they've ranked everything from the schools with best professors and dorms to the schools with the best food.

You can dive right into their acceptance rate data to see which of New York State's colleges were the hardest to get into. It appears that the Niche rounded their acceptance rates to the nearest whole number, so keep that in mind as you scroll through the list. Not only were we able to find out which colleges were the most challenging to get into, we found out a few other things they were known for.

The hardest college in New York State to get into is.....Columbia University out of New York City. Columbia University was raked #2 on the Best Colleges for English in America, #3 Best Colleges for Environmental Science in America, and #3 Best Colleges for Global Studies in America. Even though it has all of those positives, it was ranked the hardest to get accepted in for New York State.

This is a place unlike any other. Where a renowned Core Curriculum is fueled by an incredibly diverse community. 6,000 undergraduate students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries find a home on our residential campus in Morningside Heights: your corner of New York City."

What about other colleges in New York State that are hard to get into? Here's the list:

Here's the Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into thanks to Niche

