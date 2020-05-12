Motorcoach Rally Taking Place In Washington, DC

A major rally will be taking place in Washington, DC on Wednesday featuring over 850 motorcoaches from across the United States.

The “Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” campaign is being held to get the attention of Congress and to ask for $15 billion in the next federal aid package for the motorcoach industry.

Hale Transportation in Clinton and Oneonta is sending one bus from each location.

The buses are carrying a couple of drivers and are not filled with passengers.

Organizers say if grants and loans are not made available to the bus industry, many will close their doors for good.