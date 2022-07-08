Calling all Central New York motorcycle riders and fans- The Ride For Kids, to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Is coming up fast.

The ride will be held on Sunday July 31st. This year is the 25th anniversary ride, and will be leaving the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and riding to Old Forge. Enjoy a light breakfast and the best chicken BBQ made by the Barneveld Fire Department. Imagine a world without childhood brain tumors. That's the future we're fighting for. We need your help.

When parents and caregivers experience the devastating loss of their child to a brain tumor, the journey doesn't stop. For the rest of their lives, they carry the memory of their child, and their grief, navigating feelings of pain, hopelessness and isolation.

If your child has passed away from a brain tumor, their community of families are here for you today and every day. Call or email our family support managers at 800-253-6530, x306 and familysupport@curethekids.org

Don't Miss The Utica Blue Sox Hosting 4th Annual ‘Pink the Park’

No family should have to face their child’s brain tumor diagnosis alone. If you'd like to get involved with this event, you can learn more online here to register.

Get ready for a night out at the ball game, all for a good cause. The Utica Blue Sox are hosting their 4th annual Pink The Park night.

Pink The Park is happening on Saturday July 23rd at Murnane Field in Utica. The Blue Sox will take on the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:45PM.

For this special event, The Utica Blue Sox players will be wearing special pink-themed uniforms. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can bid on their favorite players’ jersey before the game by visiting the Utica Blue Sox website. Bidding begins at $75 per jersey. The winning bidder will receive the jersey and a photo with the player after the game. Learn more online here.

