Two Country Stars Will Salute Troops With Free Concert at Fort Drum

After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mountainfest returns to salute our troops in Upstate New York.

The Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at FMWR’s Mountainfest will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year's concert will feature former FrogFest guest Justin Moore and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina.

Free Day Long Event

The yearly event is free and open to the public. The day-long event features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions, Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, Salute To The Nation Ceremony, and Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert. It's topped off with a fireworks display after the concert.

Mountainfest Calendar of Events

Gates Open - 12 PM

BOSS Car Show - 12 PM

Family Activities - 12 PM

10th Mountain Division Live (Military Demonstration) - 2:30 PM

Salute to the Nation - Following the demonstration

AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert - 7:00 PM

Fireworks - Following the concert

First Mountainfest

The 1st Mountainfest was held in 1991 as a weeklong celebration of the 10th Mountain Division. It's become an annual tradition that ends on Fort Drum's Division Hill Parade Field with 8,000 troops in formation, a 50-gun cannon salute, and all state flags.

Former FrogFest guests LOCASH and Chris Janson are just a few of the country stars who have performed at Mountainfest to salute not only the troops at Fort Drum but around the country.