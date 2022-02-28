A solider from Fort Drum has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl in the City of Rome.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 19-year-old Ethan Daubenspeck arranged to meet with the child on Saturday, February 26, 2022 after allegedly exchanging information on online dating and social media sites.

Authorities say Daubenspeck had sexual contact with the 13-year-old at her home in Rome and was found by the child’s mother.

Officers assigned to the Child Advocacy Center conducted the investigation with assistance from the Rome Police Department.

Daubenspeck, who is from Furlong, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.

He was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.

The CAC handles investigations of child sexual abuse in which the victim is under 17 years of age.

The Oneida County CAC initiates about 1,000 investigations each year.

In addition to civilian penalties the suspect in this case, if convicted, may also be held liable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ. Under the UCMJ a convicted defendant could face a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Charges for statutory rape may be brought under state law or federal law. And, you can potentially be court martialed for your actions. In any event, you will need to have the help of an experienced military criminal defense attorney.

No other information is available in the case at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and the information herein is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

